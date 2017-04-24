Qatar Foundation celebrates local talent at National and Heritage Programs Day exhibition
Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education opened its National and Heritage Programs Day exhibition today in Education City. The exhibition, launched by Academic Affairs, PUE, was introduced to QF primary and preparatory schools.
