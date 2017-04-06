Qatar First Bank launches 2nd phase o...

Qatar First Bank launches 2nd phase of cost rationalisation plan

Abdulla bin Fahad bin Ghorab Al Marri , Chairman of the Board of Directors of QFB and other board members at the AGM in Doha yesterday. Qatar First Bank announced the launch of the second phase of the cost rationalisation plan yesterday at its Annual General Meeting held to discuss the Bank's results and future outlook after releasing financials for the year ended December 31, 2016 QFB's Board of Directors, chaired by QFB chairman Abdulla bin Fahad bin Ghorab Al Marri, along with shareholders and attendees of the AGM, discussed and approved, the bank's audited financial results and the performance of the eight full year of operation, and QFB first year as a listed entity on the Qatar Stock Exchange .

