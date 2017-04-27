Qatar Denies Trying to Pay Ransom Mon...

Qatar Denies Trying to Pay Ransom Money to Free Hostages in Iraq

Qatar has denied trying to pay ransom money this month to secure the release of 26 Qataris abducted in Iraq a year and a half ago by unidentified gunmen, in a complex saga that has highlighted the Gulf state's strained ties with Baghdad. Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi said on Tuesday authorities had seized suitcases containing hundreds of millions of dollars on a private Qatari jet that landed in Baghdad.

