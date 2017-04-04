Qatar Condemns Gas Attack in Syria's Idlib

A Syrian man receives treatment at a small hospital in the town of Maaret al-Noman following a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, a nearby rebel-held town in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, on April 4, 2017. AFP / Mohamed al-Bakour Doha: The State of Qatar condemned today a gas attack that took place in Idlib, in the North-West of Syria and led to the killing of many people including children.

