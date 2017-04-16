Qatar Chamber and Mwani review food i...

Qatar Chamber and Mwani review food importers' woes

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Qatar Chamber's Trade and Research Committee organised a meeting of Qatar Ports Management Company 'Mwani Qatar' officials and food staff importers at the Chamber headquarters on Thursday for reviewing problems faced by them. The meeting analysed latest actions taken by the Mwani, increase of fees imposed on importers, and some other obstacles faced by food importers in Qatar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Tornado
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,515 • Total comments across all topics: 280,330,633

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC