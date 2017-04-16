Qatar Chamber and Mwani review food importers' woes
Qatar Chamber's Trade and Research Committee organised a meeting of Qatar Ports Management Company 'Mwani Qatar' officials and food staff importers at the Chamber headquarters on Thursday for reviewing problems faced by them. The meeting analysed latest actions taken by the Mwani, increase of fees imposed on importers, and some other obstacles faced by food importers in Qatar.
