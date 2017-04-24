Qatar Airways will operate a third daily non-stop route from Doha to Bali.

The third daily direct flight from Doha's Hamad International Airport will commence 7 May, triple daily flights will offer passengers enhanced travel options while increasing the number of daily seats available on the non-stop route by 35 per cent. Bali has long been a popular destination for Qatar Airways' passengers, with the airline offering its first direct service in 2014, later enhancing this to a twice daily frequency.

