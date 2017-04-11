Qatar Airways to fly first Dublin-Doha route from June
It was announced today that Qatar Airways will begin daily flights from Dublin Airport to the Qatari capital of Doha on 12 June. The Dublin-Doha route is Ireland's first ever direct air link to the Gulf state of Qatar and Qatar Airways' first Irish route.
