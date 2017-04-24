Qatar Airways launches latest global ...

Qatar Airways launches latest global sales campaign

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Today.Az

With the airline's Global Sales Campaign, which starts 26 April and lasts through 3 May, families, friends and couples can book flights to any destination across the airline's award-winning network of more than 150 destinations across the globe, with validity to travel until 21 June 2017. Travellers can now easily decide where to go next with fantastic fares to United States starting from AZN 869, Italy starting from AZN 859, Maldives from AZN 1,049 and United Arabian Emirates from AZN 539.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Today.Az.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,493 • Total comments across all topics: 280,566,524

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC