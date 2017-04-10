Qatar Airways' full service India subsidiary airline likely to set up base in Bengaluru1 hour ago

Mumbai, Apr 10: Gulf carrier Qatar Airways' proposed full service airline in India is likely to set up its base in Bengaluru and provide connectivity from there to other parts of the country. At present, budget carrier AirAsia India, which is a joint venture between Malaysia's AirAsia group and India's Tata Sons, is the only local carrier which has its operational base in Bengaluru.

