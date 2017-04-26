Qatar Air plots new acquisition to extend global growth push

Passenger seating sits in the business class cabin of an Airbus A380-800 aircraft, operated by Qatar Airways Ltd. Qatar Airways Ltd. plans to buy a stake in another foreign airline, extending an expansion push that's seen the Gulf carrier build up overseas holdings and announce new routes to the US even as President Donald Trump's seeks to restrict travel to the world's largest economy. The state-owned company, which has expressed interest in Royal Air Maroc in the past, expects to finalize the purchase of a 49 percent stake in Italy's Meridiana SpA in the coming days.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Manila Bulletin.