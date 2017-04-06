Qatar Academy Doha students study local and global issues
Under Qatar Foundation's Pre-University Education, Grade 5 students at Qatar Academy Doha spent eight weeks for researches and engaged in inquiry to assess authentic local and global issues. It helped to discover their passion and identify significant issues related to their passion.
