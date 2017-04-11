Qatar 2022 will be the best in histor...

Qatar 2022 will be the best in history, former Real Madrid president says

Doha: Former President of Real Madrid said today that the State of Qatar will continue working on its plan for hosting World Cup 2022, which he said will be the best edition in history. Speaking to the press during his visit to Al Sadd Sports Club, Ramon Calderon said that one of the reasons is that the players would have played 12 to 15 matches in the European competitions only, rather than the current format which sees them playing 50-60 games before playing in the World Cup.

Chicago, IL

