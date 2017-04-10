Przygonski and Sunderland secure firs...

Przygonski and Sunderland secure first desert stage

Read more: The Peninsula

Poland's Jakub Przygonski, Dubai-based Briton Sam Sunderland and Peru's Alexis Hernandez won the second competitive stage of the Qatar Cross-Country Rally and hold the outright leads in the car, motorcycle and quad categories. The stage of 334.08km ran between Rawdat Rashed and a finish close to the Sealine resort, south of Doha, in a fierce hot desert wind.

Chicago, IL

