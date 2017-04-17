Pre-University Education to host National & Heritage Programs Day for Qatar Foundation schools

Students from Qatar Foundation Schools will showcase their school projects relating to the National Programs namely: Islamic Studies, Qatari History, Arabic Language, and Qatari Heritage, the newly established program unique to QF schools. PUE's Academic Affairs, in line with the PUE Vision of 'Leading Learning', will bring together QF Schools students to exhibit performances and research projects from Qatar Academy Doha , Qatar Academy Al Khor , Qatar Academy Al Wakra , Qatar Academy Sidra , Qatar Academy Msheireb , Qatar Leadership Academy and Awsaj Academy.

