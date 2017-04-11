PM launches Ras Abu Fontas A3 Desalin...

PM launches Ras Abu Fontas A3 Desalination Station

11 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

In a major milestone for Qatar's water security, Prime Minister and Interior Minister H E Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al Thani launched the expansion of Ras Abu Fontas A3 Water Desalination Station yesterday. The project, with a total cost of about QR1.75bn, has the capacity of generating 36 million gallons of potable water per day.

Chicago, IL

