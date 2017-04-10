PICS: President Zuma hosts Emir of Qatar
President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday, hosted the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, who is in South Africa on a two day state visit. "The State Visit aims to deepen and strengthen the already existing good political, economic and social relations.
