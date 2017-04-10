PICS: President Zuma hosts Emir of Qatar

PICS: President Zuma hosts Emir of Qatar

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Iol.co.za

President Jacob Zuma on Tuesday, hosted the Emir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, who is in South Africa on a two day state visit. "The State Visit aims to deepen and strengthen the already existing good political, economic and social relations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Iol.co.za.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Iran
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,862 • Total comments across all topics: 280,229,841

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC