Philippines President Duterte to arrive in Qatar on Friday; To meet Filipino community on Saturday

Philippine President Rodrigo R Duterte will be meeting the Filipino community in Qatar on Saturday during his first state visit to the country, the Philippine Embassy announced yesterday. Duterte is scheduled to arrive in Doha on Friday.

Chicago, IL

