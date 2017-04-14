Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte arrives in Qatar
President of the Republic of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte being received at the Hamad International Airport by Minister of Energy and Industry H E Dr Mohammed bin Saleh Al Sada President of the Republic of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte arrived in Doha on an official visit to the country. In reception of the President upon arrival to Hamad International Airport were Minister of Energy and Industry H E Dr Mohammed bin Saleh Al Sada, Ambassador of Qatar to the Philippines Ali bin Ibrahim Al Malki, and Ambassador of Philippines Alan Timbayan.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC