PH seeks stronger ties with 3 Middle East countries

The Philippines will seek stronger cooperation with the three countries i n the Middle East - Saudi Arabia, Bahrain , and Qatar - in the areas of trade and investments and security, .President Rodrigo R. Duterte said Monday. Duterte will visit Saudi Arabia from April 10 to 12, Bahrain from April 12 to 14, and Qatar from April14 to 16. In his departure speech at the F. Bangoy International Airport , Duterte said his state visit to the three Gulf states seeks to forge "deeper, more meaningful, and more positive engagements in the Middle East," being the global source of fuel, source of investments, expanding market for key Philippine products, and home to overseas Filipino workers.

Chicago, IL

