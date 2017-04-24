Passenger sues Qatar Airways, claimin...

Passenger sues Qatar Airways, claiming flight attendant spilled hot coffee on her and did nothing

Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Qatar Airways denied all wrongdoing after a passenger claimed burns on her abdomen were so severe she could not cover them with fabric. A woman is suing Qatar Airways after a flight attendant spilled a cup of hot coffee on her lap during a long-haul flight.

