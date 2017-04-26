Pankaj Advani to take on Chinese teen in Asian Snooker C'ship's final
Doha [Qatar], Apr 28 : Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani will aim to add a snooker crown to his account when he takes on China's Lv Haotian in the final of 33rd Asian Snooker Championship here later today. Advani booked his place in the finals of the tournament after defeating Pakistan's Mohamed Bilal 5-0 with ease in their last-four clash yesterday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC