Pankaj Advani to take on Chinese teen in Asian Snooker C'ship's final

Doha [Qatar], Apr 28 : Ace Indian cueist Pankaj Advani will aim to add a snooker crown to his account when he takes on China's Lv Haotian in the final of 33rd Asian Snooker Championship here later today. Advani booked his place in the finals of the tournament after defeating Pakistan's Mohamed Bilal 5-0 with ease in their last-four clash yesterday.

