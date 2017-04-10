Omar El Akkad imagines futuristic pos...

Omar El Akkad imagines futuristic postwar U.S. in debut novel...

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Northern Life

Omar El Akkad has made the transition from print journalist to novelist with "American War," but his previous dispatches from the front lines helped colour his dark imagining of a futuristic postwar America. The Cairo-born writer grew up in Doha, Qatar and later relocated to Canada when he was 16. The Queen's University graduate continued his globetrotting during a decade with the Globe and Mail.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Northern Life.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,584 • Total comments across all topics: 280,233,832

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC