O U U O U O Uso O© Uoeo O U O1U U

Doha Bank, one of the largest commercial banks in Qatar, illustrated the competitiveness of its banking services by bagging a key trophy at the 'EMEA Finance Middle East Banking Awards 2017' in the category of the 'Most Innovative Bank in the Middle East'. The coveted awards have a heritage of highlighting top accomplishments of the region's leading financial institutions, and assesses the products and services of commercial and investment banks, Islamic banks, private banks, asset managers and brokers, and leading law firms in the Middle East.

