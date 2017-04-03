O U O U O Usu O U U O O Uoe U O O1O Uoeo O U O O O O U O1U U...Uoe...

O U O U O Usu O U U O O Uoe U O O1O U...

Qatar's new generation of scientists and researchers are being supported to embark on their careers and create an impact through two revamped programs launched by Qatar National Research Fund . QNRF's Graduate Sponsorship Research Award and Postdoctoral Research Award - the latest cycles of which are now open for submission of proposals - have been embedded into its unique Qatar Research Leadership Program .

Chicago, IL

