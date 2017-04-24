O U O O O U O3U O© O U U U O O U...

O U O O O U O3U O O U U U O O Uoeo U Uoe O O U...O1O O Uso O OaO Usu ...

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

With their last academic deadlines approaching, Georgetown University in Qatar's Class of 2017 is preparing for a traditional commencement ceremony and a future filled with possibilities. The next few weeks will be a flurry of graduation gowns, celebratory photos, and moments of reflection, as they are awarded their Bachelor of Science in Foreign Service degrees after four years at GU-Q.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,198 • Total comments across all topics: 280,596,550

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC