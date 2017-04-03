O O Uoeu O© O U U O O U O U U O ...

The Qur'anic Botanic Garden and the Public Parks Department, part of the Ministry of Municipality and Environment, has opened an innovative garden tools exhibition at Education City's Recreation Center. The exhibition, taking place from April 2 - 13, provides visitors with a unique opportunity to learn more about establishing a garden, as well as information on maintenance and upkeep.

Chicago, IL

