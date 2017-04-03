NU-Q student volunteers to work with ...

NU-Q student volunteers to work with refugees

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

It was a very different Spring Break for Shakeeb Asrar, who spent his holidays working with displaced refugees in Greece. For 15 days, Asrar, a senior at Northwestern University in Qatar, volunteered to work with Syrian, Afghani, Pakistani, and Iraqi refugees seeking asylum from their war-torn countries.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Final Four
  5. Iraq
  1. North Korea
  2. Tornado
  3. Pakistan
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,866 • Total comments across all topics: 280,172,584

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC