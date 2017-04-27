No change in fuel prices in Qatar thi...

No change in fuel prices in Qatar this month

The Peninsula

Doha: One more month of relief for motorists as the Ministry of Energy and Industry has decided not to raise fuel prices in May According to the new price list issued by the Ministry Super, Premium and Diesel prices in May will be the same as in April. In March the price had gone up by 5 dirhams in comparison to February prices.In February it was QR1.55 and QR1.65 respectively.

