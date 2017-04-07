Nine-day Souq Waqif Festival kicks off

Nine-day Souq Waqif Festival kicks off

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: The Peninsula

Souq Waqif is bursting with activity and excitement with the kick-off of Souq Waqif Festival 2017 featuring roaming street performers, rides and games. The nine-day festival is expected to see thousands of visitors flock to Doha's most visited spot as it coincides with Qatar's school break which started yesterday and runs until Saturday next week as well as the fact Qatar International Food Festival concludes today.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. Pakistan
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,726 • Total comments across all topics: 280,151,992

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC