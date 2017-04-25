New Zealand considering restricting l...

New Zealand considering restricting laptops on flights from ME

Dubai/Wellington - New Zealand is considering restrictions on laptops and other large electronic devices on flights from some Muslim-majority countries in the Middle East, the country's prime minister said on Monday. The New Zealand leader elaborated on comments made by transport minister Simon Bridges, who told Reuters in an interview in Dubai on Sunday that the country's Civil Aviation Authority "is assessing the evidence to determine what is appropriate".

