Nakilat honoured at Moushtarayat 2017

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs H E Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud presents the Moushtarayat National Award to Abdullah Fadhalah Al-Sulaiti, Managing Director of Nakilat during the event. Nakilat has participated in the second edition of the Government Procurement & Contracting Conference and Exhibition from April 6 to 8, 2017 at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center .

