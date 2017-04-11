Museveni invites Qatari businessmen t...

Museveni invites Qatari businessmen to Uganda

10 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

President of the Republic of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, and his accompanying delegation, which included Finance Minister Matia Kasaija, Foreing Minister Sam Kutesa and scores of other senior officials, met with prominent Qatari businessmen at Sheraton Hotel Doha yesterday. The meeting was jointly organised by Qatar Chamber and Qatar Businessmen's Association.

