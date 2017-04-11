Museveni arrives in Qatar for State Visit

President Yoweri Musveni accompanied by First Lady arrived in Doha, Qatar Monday evening for a three day State Visit at the invitation of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamin Bin Hamad Al Thani. President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni are welcomed by Minister Mohamad Rumaihi at Sheikh Hamad International Airport in Doha.

