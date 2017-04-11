Museveni arrives in Qatar for State V...

Museveni arrives in Qatar for State Visit

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: New Vision

President Yoweri Musveni accompanied by First Lady arrived in Doha, Qatar Monday evening for a three day State Visit at the invitation of the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamin Bin Hamad Al Thani. President Museveni and First Lady Janet Museveni are welcomed by Minister Mohamad Rumaihi at Sheikh Hamad International Airport in Doha.

Start the conversation, or Read more at New Vision.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Dalai Lama
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,543 • Total comments across all topics: 280,400,738

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC