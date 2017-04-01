Msheireb awards JV contract to Teyseer & CCC

Msheireb awards JV contract to Teysee...

The Peninsula

Msheireb Properties, developer of Msheireb Downtown Doha and Qatar's leading sustainable real estate developer, announced today it has awarded the contract for major construction work of Phase Four to Teyseer Contracting Company and Consolidated Contractors Company . Spread over 132,000 square meters of gross floor area Phase Four is the last phase to complete Msheireb Downtown Doha.

Chicago, IL

