Ministry of Education offers e-services through smartphone App

Doha: The Ministry of Education and Higher Education announced providing all its e-services through a smartphone application in order to develop its services and to work in line with the governments' smart projects. HE Minister of Education and Higher Education Dr. Mohammed bin Abdul Wahed Al Hammadi had launched the "Education" application during the Education Conference, which the ministry held last month at Qatar National Convention Centre.

Chicago, IL

