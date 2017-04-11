MINI Countryman delights crowds at Qatar Motor Show
The first day of the Qatar Motor Show saw guests delighted by the new MINI Countryman, thanks to Alfardan Automobiles, the official BMW group importer in Qatar. The seventh edition of the Qatar Motor Show allows MINI enthusiasts to experience the biggest and most versatile model in the brand's 57-year history.
