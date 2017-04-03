Middle East respiratory syndrome coro...

Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) - Qatar

On 21 March 2017 the national IHR focal point of Qatar reported one additional case of Middle East Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus . A 62-year-old living in Doha city, Qatar developed symptoms on 15 March 2017.

Chicago, IL

