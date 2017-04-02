Merger of three Qatari banks to take ...

Merger of three Qatari banks to take six months

Read more: The Peninsula

DOHA: The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday. In December Reuters reported that the trio had begun merger talks which, if successful, would create the Gulf state's second-largest bank.

Chicago, IL

