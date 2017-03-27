Merger of three Qatari banks to take ...

Merger of three Qatari banks to take six months - exec

Reuters

The merger of Qatari banks Masraf Al Rayan, Barwa Bank and International Bank of Qatar will take six months to complete, Masraf Al Rayan's chairman Hussain Ali al-Abdulla said on Sunday. In December Reuters reported that the trio had begun merger talks which, if successful, would create the Gulf state's second-largest bank.

