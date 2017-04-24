Man who killed Brit teacher and left ...

Man who killed Brit teacher and left knife in ribcage in desert pit faces death penalty

Lauren Patterson, 24, of West Malling, Kent, was last seen alive in October 2013 when she left a nightclub in Doha, Qatar, with Abdul Aziz and Badr Hashim Khamis Abdallah al-Jabr. The teacher's body was later found stabbed and burned in a pit with the knife still lodged in her rib cage.

