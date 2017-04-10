Larsen & Toubro wins $817m order from Qatar
The prestigious $817 million order will involve the engineering, procurement and construction of 30 new Gas Insulated Substations of varying voltage levels of 220 kV , 132 kV and 66 kV and approximately 560 km of 132 kV and 66 kV underground cables under various definite and framework packages. - Supplied picture The prestigious $817 million order will involve the engineering, procurement and construction of 30 new Gas Insulated Substations of varying voltage levels of 220 kV , 132 kV and 66 kV and approximately 560 km of 132 kV and 66 kV underground cables under various definite and framework packages.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16)
|Sep '16
|jinxi
|2
|Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16)
|May '16
|SeanOsorioLee
|5
|Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16)
|Mar '16
|Eiliyah
|1
|peninsula-logo (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|Islam Sucks
|4
|Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|dartgame
|2
|NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07)
|Sep '15
|Nihal
|881
|JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|dont sweat it bruh
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC