Larsen & Toubro wins $817m order from...

Larsen & Toubro wins $817m order from Qatar

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Times of Oman

The prestigious $817 million order will involve the engineering, procurement and construction of 30 new Gas Insulated Substations of varying voltage levels of 220 kV , 132 kV and 66 kV and approximately 560 km of 132 kV and 66 kV underground cables under various definite and framework packages. - Supplied picture The prestigious $817 million order will involve the engineering, procurement and construction of 30 new Gas Insulated Substations of varying voltage levels of 220 kV , 132 kV and 66 kV and approximately 560 km of 132 kV and 66 kV underground cables under various definite and framework packages.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times of Oman.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iraq
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,227 • Total comments across all topics: 280,225,194

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC