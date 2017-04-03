Large shipment of rhino horns seized in Malaysia
Enforcement officials in Malaysia have seized 18 rhinoceros horns imported from Mozambique, weighing 51.4kg and worth nearly 3m on the black market. Airport customs director Hamzah Sundang said officials acting on a tip-off discovered the horns in a wooden crate at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport cargo terminal last Friday.
