Kahramaa signs QR8.3bn power expansio...

Kahramaa signs QR8.3bn power expansion deal to meet growing demand

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

To meet the growing demand for electricity in the country, Qatar General Electricity and Water Corporation yesterday signed contracts worth a total QR8.3 bn with local and international companies for expansion of electricity network. The projects - Phase 13 of Qatar Power Transmission System Expansion Plan - include construction of 77 substations and laying of 453.3km Extra High Voltage cables.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Egypt
  3. Iraq
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,680 • Total comments across all topics: 280,196,146

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC