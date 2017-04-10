Jon Ossoff and the Al Jazeera Effect

Jon Ossoff and the Al Jazeera Effect

Read more: New Yorker

Next week, voters in Georgia's Sixth District will elect a replacement for Representative Tom Price, who resigned his seat, in February, to become Donald Trump's Secretary of Health and Human Services. Of the eighteen candidates who have entered the race, one has drawn national attention as a kind of mascot for the Trump resistance-Jon Ossoff, a photogenic thirty-year-old Democrat and documentary filmmaker.

