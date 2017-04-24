'Indescribable' happiness: Qataris released from kidnap hell
Syrian prisoners arrive in rebel-held Rashidin after their release from government jails, April 21 2017. Two Qatari hunters who endured a 16-month hostage ordeal in Iraq spoke on Sunday of their joy at being released, in the first public comments since the group were freed.
