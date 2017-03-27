In-flight iPads and free WiFi: How ai...

In-flight iPads and free WiFi: How airlines are working around the electronics ban

10 hrs ago

Airlines affected by U.S. President Donald Trump 's ban on laptops and tablets on carry-on luggage are offering free WiFi, tablets and even laptops in some cases, to get around the unpopular measure. Long-haul flights can be uncomfortable at the best of times, but take personal electronics out of the equation and you have a recipe for a cabin full of grumpy passengers.

Chicago, IL

