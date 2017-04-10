Ilham Aliyev receives Qatar's former PM

News selected on topics and regions - oil and gas, business, politics, IT, the South Caucasus, the Caspian Sea region, Central Asia Ranking of the Azerbaijani banking sector President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has received former prime minister and foreign minister of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber Al Thani.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Trend.