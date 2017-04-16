ICC Qatar & Patton Boggs hold discussion on arbitration
The International Chamber of Commerce Qatar in association with Squire Patton Boggs held a panel discussion on 'Preparing for an Arbitration', the fourth in ICC Qatar's monthly 'Arbitration Series' as part of the 2017 programme of its Commission on Arbitration and ADR. Qatar Chamber and ICC Qatar Chairman and the Executive Board Member of ICC International Secretariat Sheikh Khalifa bin Jassim Al Thani said that the topic discussed in the fourth seminar of ICC Qatar's Arbitration Program 2017 is so important for the whole process.
