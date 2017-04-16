Hublot opens region's 12th boutique i...

Hublot opens region's 12th boutique in Qatar

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Peninsula

Marco Tedeschi, Regional Director of Hublot Middle East and Africa; Al Majed Chairman Ahmed Mahdi Al Majed and Al Majed Vice-President Jamil Mahdi Al Majed, with Arab Superstar Ragheb Alama at the inauguration of Hublot boutique in Doha's Lagoona Mall. Arab Superstar Ragheb Alama with officials at the opening.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Peninsula.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tornado
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,961 • Total comments across all topics: 280,334,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC