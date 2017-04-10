Huawei shares its vision for future c...

Huawei shares its vision for future cities in Qatar

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: Al Bawaba

In line with the Qatari government's National Vision Strategy 2030, Global ICT leader Huawei shared its vision for future cities during the Arab Future Cities Summit Qatar that was held in Doha on April 11 - 12, 2017. Held under the theme 'Advanced Technology Transforming Qatar's Future', the Summit highlighted the impact of technology on tomorrow's urban developments, with a particular focus on Qatar.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Al Bawaba.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News British Ambassador to Saudi is first senior dip... (Sep '16) Sep '16 jinxi 2
News Filipino community recognised as - Best' (May '16) May '16 SeanOsorioLee 5
News Qatar Airways destined for longest non-stop fli... (Mar '16) Mar '16 Eiliyah 1
News peninsula-logo (Feb '16) Feb '16 Islam Sucks 4
News Muslim spokesman: As boy departs, Muslims feel ... (Oct '15) Nov '15 dartgame 2
News NHA alert against Phyto Shape (May '07) Sep '15 Nihal 881
News JT woman's murderer gets life (Apr '15) Apr '15 dont sweat it bruh 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Mexico
  3. Iraq
  4. Ferguson
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,066 • Total comments across all topics: 280,250,922

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC